BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County are searching for a suspect who robbed an Annapolis bank Thursday.

Around 3:30 p.m. police say the suspect entered the Howard Bank located at 116 Defense Highway, implied he had a gun and demanded money. After receiving money, the suspect fled the bank on foot.

The suspect is described as a black man, around 5-feet 10-inches and wearing dark clothing.

