Baltimore County Restaurant ‘Week’ To Last Through Feb. 4

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Restaurant “Week” is here, but it actually lasts 16 days.

It began last Friday, but you can still get great deals on meals through Feb. 4.

“The best part of Baltimore County Restaurant Week is bringing in those new faces,” says Justin Windle, managing partner of Pappas restaurants. “Giving them a good experience at your restaurant and then for the repeat business. They come back after restaurant week is over.”

“Generally speaking it’s a slow month for the restaurant industry,” Windle said. “We have three weekends where we’re promoted by Baltimore County. It’s a wonderful time for the government and for the restaurateur to work together for the patrons.”

“The great thing is all the menus go on line,” says George Batlas of the Manor Tavern. “So the guests can shop all the menus and decide what they want to try tonight.”

For a complete list of all participating restaurants, CLICK HERE.

