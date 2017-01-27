City Schools Prepared To Lay Off 1,000 Employees

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- As a way to close a $130 million budget gap, Baltimore City schools are gearing up to lay off more than 1,000 employees.

City schools CEO Sonja Santelises will present her budget scenario to city lawmakers later today.

Her plan includes deep cuts to staff, schools and services will be necessary to close the gap without new funding. The staff cuts would range from custodians to teachers.She also says class sizes will increase dramatically and other programs will be cut such as art and career technology courses.

Santelises said that the district will continue to look for ways to restructure. The city lost roughly $42 million in state funding this year, in part due to its declining enrollment.

Enrollment currently stands at about 82,000 students.

