Deceased Victim of I-70 Crash ID’d

January 27, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: Fatal crash, Frederick County, I-70

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State Police identified of the victim involved in the fatal crash in Frederick County.

The victim has been identified as Jacob Jackson, 46, of Gaithersburg. He was the driver and the only person in the 2011 Nissan Rogue involved in the crash that occurred around 9 a.m. Wednesday. He pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: New Video Released; Questions Surround Motorcade’s Role In Fatal Wreck

The three others involved in the crash were Shawn Gill, 46, of Gaithersburg, Mark Tew, 27, of Hanover, and Richard Aldar, 53, of Sykesville.  Gill and Tew were transported to Frederick Memorial Hospital.  Aldar refused medical treatment at the scene. All three were driving dump trucks at the time of the crash.  Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

All four vehicles were traveling westbound on I-70 at the ramp from northbound I-270 in Frederick.

Police believe Aldar, the driver of one of the dump trucks, stopped in lane 3 on westbound I-70 due to a motorcade passing through the area. A second dump truck, driven by Tew, stopped and Jackson, the driver of the Nissan Rogue. The third dump truck, driven by Gill, slammed into the rear of the Nissan, causing all four vehicles to collide into one another, causing an explosion.

Two of the dump trucks and the Nissan Rogue became engulfed in flames. The third dump truck sustained minimal fire damage.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia