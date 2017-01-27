Deceased Victim of I-70 Crash ID’d

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State Police identified of the victim involved in the fatal crash in Frederick County.

The victim has been identified as Jacob Jackson, 46, of Gaithersburg. He was the driver and the only person in the 2011 Nissan Rogue involved in the crash that occurred around 9 a.m. Wednesday. He pronounced dead at the scene.

The three others involved in the crash were Shawn Gill, 46, of Gaithersburg, Mark Tew, 27, of Hanover, and Richard Aldar, 53, of Sykesville. Gill and Tew were transported to Frederick Memorial Hospital. Aldar refused medical treatment at the scene. All three were driving dump trucks at the time of the crash. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

All four vehicles were traveling westbound on I-70 at the ramp from northbound I-270 in Frederick.

Police believe Aldar, the driver of one of the dump trucks, stopped in lane 3 on westbound I-70 due to a motorcade passing through the area. A second dump truck, driven by Tew, stopped and Jackson, the driver of the Nissan Rogue. The third dump truck, driven by Gill, slammed into the rear of the Nissan, causing all four vehicles to collide into one another, causing an explosion.

Two of the dump trucks and the Nissan Rogue became engulfed in flames. The third dump truck sustained minimal fire damage.

