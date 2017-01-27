Man Charged For Stabbing Murder In Front Of Royal Farms

January 27, 2017 10:22 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department, Murder, Royal Farms, Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Oscar Acevedo in front of a Royal Farms Store on Fleet Street early Sunday morning.

Around 2:10 a.m. Jan. 22, officers responded to the store in the 2000 block of Fleet Street.

Upon their arrival, they located several citizens rendering aid to Acevedo, of the 1400 block of E. Baltimore Street. He was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died a short time later.

Homicide detectives investigated this murder and learned that Acevedo had been arguing with an unknown black male who was wearing a green jacket or shirt.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and were able to identify a suspect and obtain an arrest warrant.

On January 26, detectives arrested 33-year-old James Arthur Chavis of the 600 block of Aisquith Street.

Chavis has been charged with murder, first and second degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure, and reckless endangerment.

He is being held at the Central Booking Intake Facility.

