Man Charged In Baltimore Crash That Killed Cab Driver

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have charged a man with vehicular homicide while impaired by alcohol nearly a year after a cab driver was killed in a two-car crash.

The department said in a news release that 27-year-old Tavon Ross was arrested Thursday.

Officers say on Feb. 28, 2016, Ross was driving on Monument Street when he failed to stop at a red light at Caroline Street.

Police say Ross’ car hit a cab driven by 41-year-old Lucas Dagbovie, trapping Dagbovie in the vehicle.

Dagbovie died at a hospital.

Online court records don’t list a lawyer for Ross.

