Man Gets 6 Years Behind Bars for Fatal Ocean City Fight

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A Sparrows Point man is expected to serve six years behind bars following a fight in Ocean City that left one man dead.

Worcester County State’s Attorney Beau Oglesby says 21-year-old Darren Beattie was sentenced to 10 years in prison but will only have to serve six years unless he violates probation upon his release.

Prosecutors say Beattie got into a fight on May 29 with 31-year-old Ryan Shupert of Lutherville. Shupert died of his injuries two days later at a local hospital.

Beattie, who was convicted in November, will also have to pay a fine and undergo a mental health and substance abuse evaluation.