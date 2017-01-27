Mark Trumbo Was Adamant About Staying In Baltimore

January 27, 2017 4:50 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Mark Trumbo, mlb

In his press conference before joining Scott and Jeremy on 105.7 the Fan, Mark Trumbo expressed how staying with the Baltimore Orioles was his first choice and he wanted to call Baltimore home.

So what is it about Baltimore that the players love so much?

“The first thing that I noticed was when I came to spring training last year as a new player, how welcoming everybody was and how easy it was to integrate into things almost immediately and I know that’s not the case everywhere. This is just a really good ball club, a winning ball club…and we had such a good thing going and I really wanted to be a part of that again,” said Trumbo.

 

He also said Buck Showalter does an “exceptional job” at letting players be themselves and it helped him put together one of his best seasons.

Trumbo ended the year having played in 159 games, slashing .256/.316/.533 while hitting a Major League-leading 47 home runs and driving in 108 RBIs.

Trumbo attributes his superb year that to the Orioles’ ball club philosophy. He said, “the message that’s preached is really positive for guys that are looking to do damage. I know not everyone probably loves that, but in the end we scored a heckofalot of runs and did a lot of damage and I think it was great for me.”

With the Orioles last year, Trumbo won the AL Sporting News Comeback Player of the Year Award for his accomplishments during the 2016 season. He also won the Silver Slugger Award, the first of his career.

Tune in to hear the full interview with Scott & Jeremy here:

You can also listen to the full press conference from the Orioles below:
More from The Scott Garceau Show With Jeremy Conn
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia