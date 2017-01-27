Mark Trumbo Was Adamant About Staying In Baltimore

In his press conference before joining Scott and Jeremy on 105.7 the Fan, Mark Trumbo expressed how staying with the Baltimore Orioles was his first choice and he wanted to call Baltimore home.

So what is it about Baltimore that the players love so much?

“The first thing that I noticed was when I came to spring training last year as a new player, how welcoming everybody was and how easy it was to integrate into things almost immediately and I know that’s not the case everywhere. This is just a really good ball club, a winning ball club…and we had such a good thing going and I really wanted to be a part of that again,” said Trumbo.

He also said Buck Showalter does an “exceptional job” at letting players be themselves and it helped him put together one of his best seasons.

Trumbo ended the year having played in 159 games, slashing .256/.316/.533 while hitting a Major League-leading 47 home runs and driving in 108 RBIs.

Trumbo attributes his superb year that to the Orioles’ ball club philosophy. He said, “the message that’s preached is really positive for guys that are looking to do damage. I know not everyone probably loves that, but in the end we scored a heckofalot of runs and did a lot of damage and I think it was great for me.”

With the Orioles last year, Trumbo won the AL Sporting News Comeback Player of the Year Award for his accomplishments during the 2016 season. He also won the Silver Slugger Award, the first of his career.

