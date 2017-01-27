Maryland To Celebrate 2001 Final Four & 2002 National Championship Teams

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The University of Maryland will honor its 2001 Final Four and 2002 National Championship men’s basketball teams with a variety of celebrations surrounding the Terps’ game against Iowa on Feb. 25 at XFINITY Center.

Members of each team along with former head coach and Naismith Hall of Fame inductee Gary Williams will be on-hand to honor the 15th anniversary of the 2002 national championship team and celebrate the program’s first trip the Final Four in 2001.

Both teams will be recognized in a halftime ceremony at XFINITY.

To purchase tickets for Maryland Basketball, please click here.

Game time for the Maryland/Iowa game on Feb. 25 will be announced at a later date.