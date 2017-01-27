Marylanders Rally In Annapolis Against Immigration Reform

ANNAPOLIS, Md (WJZ) — Marylanders gather in protest of executive orders signed by President Trump on immigration policies. Immigration advocates and religious leaders were joined by lawmakers in a rally in Annapolis.

Many of those attending today’s rally feel targeted by Trump’s enhanced enforcement of immigration laws. CASA, Jews for Justice, and the Council on Islamic Relations responded to President Trump’s immigration reform announced Wednesday at a rally at Lawyer’s Mall in Annapolis.

The president says his reform “cracks down on sanctuary cities, empowers ICE officers to target and remove those who pose a threat to public safety.”

It also gives Immigration and Customs Enforcement broad discretion in determining who that is, sending a wave of concern through Maryland’s immigrant and Muslim population and those who support them.

“We’re here to say it loud and say it clear, immigrants are welcome here,” says one rally speaker.

Immigration rally -cynthia steer, montgomery county

“President trump. I think he forgets that his ancestors were not born in the United States,” says Cynthia Steer from Montgomery County, who came to the rally on Friday.

“Take a moment to look around, look next to you because this is what democracy looks like. So tell me, tell me what democracy looks like? This is what democracy looks like,” says a rally leader.

“It’s a fundamental Maryland value and American value that we’re accepting of those that come here, looking for that better life. We should continue that and fight back against the hate we’ve seen against immigrants,” says Del. Eric Ludke, from Montgomery County.

The president denies discriminating.

“We want dignity and equality for everyone and I will be a president – I promise you, for everyone,” says President Trump.

Today’s demonstrators have a hard time reconciling those words with recent actions.

The president’s immigration order also calls for 10,000 additional border patrol officers.