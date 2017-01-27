Multi-Car Collision With Tractor-Trailer Car Carrier On Bel Air Road

BEL AIR, Md (WJZ) — Bel Air Road remains shut down in both directions, just south of Connolly Road, just south of the bypass in Harford County. Approximately 14 cars have collided on the northbound lane after a tractor trailer crashed coming southbound and struck cars in the northbound side, crossing over the double yellow lines. Maryland State Police are investigating. There are no reports of injuries.

Motorists are suggested to use Harford Road to get around the incident.

