New Trial Date Set for Man in Death of Baby Daughter

January 27, 2017 4:08 PM

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — A western Maryland man accused of killing his 2-month-old daughter has a new trial date in Cumberland.

Kyle Poindexter’s trial was scheduled for Feb. 15-17 at a hearing Friday. The trial had been scheduled to begin this week.

The 23-year-old Cresaptown man was charged in April with second-degree murder and other offenses in the death of Avery Poindexter. Doctors say she died from a head injury.

Police say the mother, Poindexter’s girlfriend, left the girl in his care while she worked. Investigators say Poindexter asked neighbors for help later that day, saying the child had stopped breathing. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia