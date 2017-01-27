New Trial Date Set for Man in Death of Baby Daughter

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — A western Maryland man accused of killing his 2-month-old daughter has a new trial date in Cumberland.

Kyle Poindexter’s trial was scheduled for Feb. 15-17 at a hearing Friday. The trial had been scheduled to begin this week.

The 23-year-old Cresaptown man was charged in April with second-degree murder and other offenses in the death of Avery Poindexter. Doctors say she died from a head injury.

Police say the mother, Poindexter’s girlfriend, left the girl in his care while she worked. Investigators say Poindexter asked neighbors for help later that day, saying the child had stopped breathing. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.