NFL Sees Drop In Player Concussions During 2016 Season

January 27, 2017 3:32 PM
Filed Under: Concussion Protocol, concussions, Football, NFL, player safety

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — According to data released by the NFL earlier this week, concussions in the NFL dropped by 11.3 percent in 2016.

There were 244 reported concussions during practices and games in the preseason and regular season, but that’s down from the 275 reported in 2015.

The 2016 decrease seems to coincide with the regulatory component that was added to the concussion protocol prior to last season’s start.

Concussions on kickoff returns also dropped by 15 percent. However, there were more total injuries on kickoff returns in 2016.

The NFL recorded 17 concussions on kickoff returns this year, which is also down from the reported 20 in 2015.

