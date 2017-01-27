Kevin Gausman Wants To Aim For Higher ERA In 2017

Orioles pitcher Kevin Gausman joined Norris & Long to talk about getting ready for the season, how his time off has been and Fan Fest.

Gausman finished the season with a 3.61 ERA in 2016 but he was hoping for more.”I thought I should have been a lot better. my first half was mediocre, and to only give your team one win…it’s unacceptable. But overall I finished the year great, and overall, I think my entire career I seem to get better as the year goes on. So I’ve been trying to figure out why that is and how to get better,” he said.

Gausman will be playing with new catcher Welington Castillo for the first time this season but says, “it’s good to have a veteran guy back there…it doesn’t come right away, it’s kind of a process but you just have to learn each other and learn tendencies. But I’m excited to get to know him.”

When he’s not pitching, Kevin says he enjoys going to LSU games at home in Louisiana, catching up with friends at home and spending some time at the movies.

