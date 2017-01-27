Police Arrest Md. Couple With $1.1 Mlillion Worth of Marijuana

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Harford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Joppa couple who had an estimated $1.1 million worth of marijuana in a storage facility.

In late 2016, police say they began investigating 28-year-old Harold Junior Morris III. After weeks of surveillance Harford and Baltimore County Police and the DEA executed a search warrant at his storage facility in the 900 block of Pulaski Highway, Morris’ home in the 2000 block of Mountain Road and his bank accounts.

Police searched and seized items for a two-week span beginning the first week of January. Officers recovered: 249 pounds of marijuana, about $185,000 in cash, digital scales, one money counter, one heat sealer, a 2008 Mercedes Benz C300, a 2011 Jaguar XF sedan, a 2007 Toyota Highlander, a 2014 BMW motorcycle, flat screen TV’s, jewelry, handbags, two Honda water crafts and trailers, two ATV’s and one motorcycle.

Officers arrest Morris along with his 26-year-old girlfriend Sherrie Lyn Miller. Both were taken to jail and charged with the possession with the intent to distribute large amount of marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession not marijuana (mushrooms).

Police believe the couple were getting the marijuana from California.

Both were released on $50,000 bond and are awaiting trial.

