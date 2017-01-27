Police: No Evidence Of Personal Relationship In Teen Murder-Suicide

January 27, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: Charlotte Zaremba, Howard County Police Department, Sean Crizer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County police have found no evidence of a personal relationship between 16-year-old Charlotte Zaremba, and 15-year-old Sean Crizer, two Ellicott City teens who died in a murder-suicide on New Year’s Day.

A preliminary review of cell phone records and computers and found no communication between the two.

Detectives believe they were acquaintances, as they attended the same school and lived in the same neighborhood, but did not have a close friendship or relationship.

Police still do not know Crizer’s motive for entering Zaremba’s house in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, and say they may never be able to determine his intent.

Investigators have learned that prior to the shooting, Crizer was entering homes in the neighborhood around his residence on Alice Avenue and stealing personal items.

The gun that was used in the shooting was stolen in one of those burglaries.

Since the shooting, investigators have located additional stolen property believed to have been taken by Crizer, including numerous pairs of women’s underwear, family photographs, keys and jewelry, among other things.

Police believe two other juveniles were involved in some of the burglaries in the neighborhood, but were not with Crizer the morning of the murder. One 15-year-old male from Ellicott City has been charged with burglary and a second juvenile may also be charged. The total number of homes that may have been burglarized is unknown, but police are looking into a possible link to as many as seven cases.

It appears that in these incidents, coins, watches, keys and jewelry were among the items taken.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day to the Zaremba home on Knoll Glen Road for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Charlotte Zaremba and her mother Suzanne in Charlotte’s bedroom, each suffering from a gunshot wound. They also located Crizer, who was wearing a mask and had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Charlotte Zaremba was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after the incident. Suzanne Zaremba was treated at a hospital and later released. Crizer was transported to a hospital in critical condition and died a few days later. It is unknown when or how Crizer made entry into the home.

