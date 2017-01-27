Pre-Season Excitement For The Orioles At FanFest 2017

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Spring Training around the corner, Orioles fans are getting ready for the 2017 baseball season with FanFest at the Baltimore Convention Center on Saturday.

Orioles FanFest will feature appearances by current and former Orioles players and coaches as part of a day-long celebration of baseball that will also include clinics, exhibits, and interactive games from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Several of you favorite anchors and reporters from WJZ will be there, and 105.7 The Fan will be broadcasting live.

In addition to autographs sessions, other FanFest activities include Q&A forums with players and front office staff; clinics for children on a youth-sized baseball field; kids press conferences where young Orioles fans can ask questions to players; official Orioles merchandise and memorabilia available for purchase; a Spring Training in Sarasota exhibit; and a tour of the Orioles’ clubhouse at Oriole Park.

The event draws about 15,000.

You can find more information about the event here.

Tickets are available online at www.orioles.com/fanfest, by phone at 1-888-848-BIRD, and at the Oriole Park Box Office. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children 14 and under and adults 60 and over.