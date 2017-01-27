Ravens OL Marshal Yanda Named Best In The NFL

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda was named the best offensive lineman in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

The six-time Pro Bowler is the second-best offensive lineman in Ravens history just behind Hall of Fame left tackle Jonathan Ogden and is the first player to receive this recognition twice.

Yanda did not allow a sack or a quarterback hit in 2016, even though he was playing with one healthy arm for most of the season.

Yanda suffered a left shoulder injury that had him playing left guard, a position he never previously played in the NFL, because he felt he could play more effectively there with the injury.

Yanda opted out of playing in the Pro Bowl due to his shoulder.