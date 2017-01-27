Seven People Overdose In Two Hours In Carroll County Friday

CARROLL COUNTY, Md (WJZ) — The Carroll County Health Department says seven people were found to have overdosed on Friday within a two-hour time span.

Carroll County Health Department says the overdoses happened between 10 a.m. and 12 noon Friday. The health department says this high frequency of drug overdoses within a short period of time often means that the illegal and prescription drugs currently being sold are more likely to cause an overdose or even death.

High-potency drugs may lead to an overdose even when used in small amounts. The Carroll County Health Department did not say which kinds of drugs the seven overdoses were from.

It is also unknown if anyone who did overdose was revived.

Those who find themselves with someone who has overdosed is asked to call 911. And anyone who finds themselves with someone who has overdosed from opioids can administer naloxone if they are trained.

Those who need help with drug treatment can call 410-876-4800. Or, for more information about resources, call 410-876-4803.