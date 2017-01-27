Vehicular Homicide Suspect Arrested Nearly a Year After Incident

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police arrested a suspect connected to a vehicular homicide almost a year after the incident happened.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Tavon Ross, of the 1800 block of 29th Street, Thursday, for a fatal crash that occurred on Feb. 28, 2016 at the intersection of East Monument Street and Caroline Street at 3:40 a.m.

Detectives reported that Ross was driving a 2006 Lexus eastbound in the 1500 block of Monument Street and failed to stop at a red light. The Lexus struck a Yellow cab that was traveling southbound on Caroline Street, trapping the driver inside.

Both drivers were taken to an area hospital, where the Yellow cab driver, Lucas Dagbovie, 41, died.

Ross was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook