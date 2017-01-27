Vehicular Homicide Suspect Arrested Nearly a Year After Incident

January 27, 2017 2:38 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City, Vehicular homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police arrested a suspect connected to a vehicular homicide almost a year after the incident happened.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Tavon Ross, of the 1800 block of 29th Street, Thursday, for a fatal crash that occurred on Feb. 28, 2016 at the intersection of East Monument Street and Caroline Street at 3:40 a.m.

Detectives reported that Ross was driving a 2006 Lexus eastbound in the 1500 block of Monument Street and failed to stop at a red light. The Lexus struck a Yellow cab that was traveling southbound on Caroline Street, trapping the driver inside.

Both drivers were taken to an area hospital, where the Yellow cab driver, Lucas Dagbovie, 41, died.

Ross was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia