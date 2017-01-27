Woman Says Police Questioned Her Immigration Status

January 27, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Bel Air Police, Immigrant

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — A Bel Air woman says officers detained her as she walked in her neighborhood and questioned her about her immigration status.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Aravinda Pillalamarri, who was born in the United States to Indian parents, spoke at a Bel Air Board of Town commissioners meeting last week.

She says an officer stopped her Dec. 21 and asked what she was doing. She replied that she was walking, but the questions continued. A supervisor arrived and asked Pillalamarri why she didn’t have identification, “Are you here illegally?” Pillalamarri says only after officers ran her name through their computer system, was she allowed to walk home.

Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore says if his department doesn’t have a policy on such situations, “there will be.”

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia