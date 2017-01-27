Woman Says Police Questioned Her Immigration Status

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — A Bel Air woman says officers detained her as she walked in her neighborhood and questioned her about her immigration status.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Aravinda Pillalamarri, who was born in the United States to Indian parents, spoke at a Bel Air Board of Town commissioners meeting last week.

She says an officer stopped her Dec. 21 and asked what she was doing. She replied that she was walking, but the questions continued. A supervisor arrived and asked Pillalamarri why she didn’t have identification, “Are you here illegally?” Pillalamarri says only after officers ran her name through their computer system, was she allowed to walk home.

Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore says if his department doesn’t have a policy on such situations, “there will be.”