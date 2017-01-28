14-Year-Old Boy Killed In Bike-Car Crash, Police Believe Driver Was Drunk

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two teenagers are hit by a car in Randallstown, killing a 14-year-old boy. Tonight, police have identified and arrested a suspect.

Police are now piecing together what happened, after a tragic crash happened at the intersection of Marriottsville Road and Liberty Road on Friday night.

14-year-old Jamal Anderson is missed already.

“It’s like losing a family member,” says a friend.

He was killed, and a 19-year-old woman was critically hurt when their bicycle was hit by a car on Liberty Road. Police believe the driver of the car was drunk.

“It doesn’t have to happen. This absolutely could have been avoided. If he hadn’t been drunk at the time, you have to ask yourself: would he have seen them? Would he have been paying more attention?” says Officer Jennifer Peach, with Baltimore County Police.

WJZ was at the scene when police arrested 23-year-old Conrad Thorpe. This is Thorpe’s second time being charged with driving under the influence.

There are no bike lanes in this section of Liberty Road, so police aren’t sure whether those teenagers were riding on the sidewalk or in a lane of traffic.

“Right now we’re trying to review any video footage that we have from any of the stores along Liberty Road, to see if we can get an image of them on the bike,” says Officer Peach.

As police investigate, friends are coming to grips with the loss.

“When I first started running track, I wasn’t talking to anybody. He was the first one that came over and started talking to me,” says Jamal’s former teammate, Vaughn DeVaughn III.

Vaughn’s dad, Vaugh DeVaughn II, was track coach to the two boys.

DeVaugh II describes Jamal as “tenacious” and a hard worker.

“He was the first kid at the track meet, the last to leave,” says DeVaughn II.

Jamal left a lasting impression in his 14-years, and now an investigation — into why his life was cut short.

The 19-year-old woman who on the bike with Jamal remains in stable but critical condition.

Just three hours after this accident, police responded to a second fatal crash just about a mile and a half away. A 44-year-old man died in that crash.

