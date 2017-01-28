Attorney: Man Charged In DC Actress’ Death Is Innocent

January 28, 2017 5:30 PM
Filed Under: DC, Metropolitan Police Department, Tricia McCauley, Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorneys for a man charged in the death of a Washington, D.C., actress and yoga teacher say the man suffers from mental illness and is innocent.

Local news media outlets report that Duane Adrian Johnson appeared at the D.C. Superior Court on Friday. Johnson is accused of killing 46-year-old Tricia McCauley, who was found dead in her car after disappearing on Christmas.

Johnson told police that McCauley killed herself after they had sex.

Public Defender Mani Golzari said Friday that Johnson’s comments were the “ramblings of a mentally ill man.” Golzari said evidence doesn’t directly link Johnson to McCauley’s death.

The Washington Post reports that Golzari said the defense looks forward to proving that Johnson “did not commit this offense.”

The judge ruled that Johnson will remain in jail until trial.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia