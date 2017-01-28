Hit-and-Run Driver Found With Assortment of Guns Inside Vehicle

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City Police arrested a hit-and-run driver Thursday who had assortment of guns, ammo, narcotics and money in his vehicle.

An officer was traveling east on North Avenue where he was flagged down by a woman, claiming someone struck her vehicle and drove off.

The woman followed the car and called police. Police stopped the driver, who was identified as 37-year-old Troy Litwhiler. Litwhiler gave police several names. One of the names Litwhiler gave police was an person wanted on a warrant in Pennsylvania.

Inside of his vehicle police discovered handguns, long guns, a pellet gun, ammunition, narcotics and money.

Litwhiler is from Catawissa Township in Pennsylvania. He was arrested and transported to Central Booking Intake Facility where he was formally charged.

