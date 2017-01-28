Police Investigate 2 Fatal Md. Crashes 3 Apart; Boy Killed

January 28, 2017 3:38 PM
Filed Under: Fatal crash, Fatal Pedestrian Accident

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are investigating two fatal crashes that happened three hours apart in the same area in Randallstown Friday night.

The first crash happened just before 9 p.m. near Marriottsville Road. Early investigating revealed that a 19-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were riding together on one bicycle west on Liberty Road. They were struck by a 2002 Nissan Ultima, also traveling west on Liberty Road.

The deceased victim was identified as Jamal Quentin Anderson of the 3900 block of Red Deer Circle in Randallstown. The woman was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. She is in stable condition at last report.

The driver of the Nissan remain at the scene and has been identified as Conrad Oliver Antonio Thorpe, 23, of the 3600 block of Waterwheel Square in Randallstown. He has been charged with driving under the influence and is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail.

The second crash happened just before midnight on Liberty Road at Offutt Road when a red 2012 Hyundai Tucson traveling east suddenly crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a MTA transport van traveling west.

The only passenger in the van was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver was also transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the Hyundai has been identified as William Thomas Rideout, 44, of the 3500 block of Carriage Hill Circle in Randallstown. He was transported to Northwest Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia