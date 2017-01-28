Police Investigate 2 Fatal Md. Crashes 3 Apart; Boy Killed

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are investigating two fatal crashes that happened three hours apart in the same area in Randallstown Friday night.

The first crash happened just before 9 p.m. near Marriottsville Road. Early investigating revealed that a 19-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were riding together on one bicycle west on Liberty Road. They were struck by a 2002 Nissan Ultima, also traveling west on Liberty Road.

The deceased victim was identified as Jamal Quentin Anderson of the 3900 block of Red Deer Circle in Randallstown. The woman was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. She is in stable condition at last report.

The driver of the Nissan remain at the scene and has been identified as Conrad Oliver Antonio Thorpe, 23, of the 3600 block of Waterwheel Square in Randallstown. He has been charged with driving under the influence and is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail.

The second crash happened just before midnight on Liberty Road at Offutt Road when a red 2012 Hyundai Tucson traveling east suddenly crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a MTA transport van traveling west.

The only passenger in the van was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver was also transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the Hyundai has been identified as William Thomas Rideout, 44, of the 3500 block of Carriage Hill Circle in Randallstown. He was transported to Northwest Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

