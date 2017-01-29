2 Dead, 1 Critical After Homicide At Maryland Restaurant

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Two people are dead and another critically injured after a homicide at a Prince George’s County restaurant.

Bowie police were called to the Blue Sunday restaurant just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found three victims suffering from upper body trauma. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police have not yet released the identities of the victims. Prince George’s County police homicide units are in charge of the investigation.

