WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Overnight Sunday | Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

ACLU: 3 Detained Overnight After Travel Ban Freed

January 29, 2017 11:28 AM
Filed Under: Trump Travel Ban

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An American Civil Liberties Union official says three people detained overnight after they were stopped upon arrival at Philadelphia International Airport have been allowed to continue on their way to other United States destinations following a judge’s order on President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Deputy legal director Mary Catherine Roper of Pennsylvania ACLU said another person traveling with relatives who are U.S. citizens had been allowed to leave the airport with his family late Saturday.

Roper said all had initially been told that they would have to return to what she called “terribly dangerous places,” and weren’t allowed to speak with family members or lawyers.

She said her organization has no idea how many people denied entry simply went back out of fear of the consequences of not doing so.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia