Judge Blocks Order To Detain Green Card Holders At Dulles

January 29, 2017 2:47 PM
Filed Under: Dulles International Airport

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia issued a temporary restraining order that for one week will block green card holders arriving at Dulles International Airport from being removed from the country.

The order, issued Saturday by U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, also says that anyone detained at the airport should have access to a lawyer.

The motion was filed by the Legal Aid Justice Center on behalf of more than 50 permanent residents detained at Dulles on Saturday.

The order came shortly after a judge in New York granted a temporary stay preventing refugees entering the United States from being deported.

President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order suspending the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and blocking entry by citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days.

