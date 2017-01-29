WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Overnight Sunday | Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Man Punches Auxiliary Bishop During Mass

January 29, 2017 3:09 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — An auxiliary bishop with the Archdiocese of Newark has been attacked during mass.

Essex County authorities say the attack occurred Saturday at Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart during an event honoring baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente.

They say 48-year-old Newark resident Charles Miller was in a pew when he got up, went to the altar and punched the Rev. Manuel Cruz in the mouth. Cruz was treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries that aren’t considered serious.

Miller was charged with assault. Authorities declined comment on a possible motive for the attack.

The mass marked the recent anniversary Clemente’s death on New Year’s Eve in 1972. He was killed in a plane crash while trying to bring supplies to the earthquake-ravaged country of Nicaragua.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia