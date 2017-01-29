Police Investigating Homicides Within Minutes Of Each Other

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating two homicides Saturday night that occurred within minutes of each other.

Police say the first one happened in the western district, just before 10:45 p.m.

An officer saw a man on the ground in the 1900 block of North Monroe Street. After checking on the man, the officer found that he had been shot.

The 31-year-old victim was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Minutes later, just after 11 p.m., officers were called to the 3400 block of South Hanover St., in the southern district, about another shooting.

Responding officers found a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on either of these cases is asked to call homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video to 443-902-4824.

