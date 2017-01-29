Police Seek Suspect Who Set Woman’s Hair On Fire At Inauguration

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who set another woman’s hair on fire back on Inauguration Day.

Police say the incident happened at 2 p.m., in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, on Friday, January 20.

The woman pictured went up to another woman, and set her hair on fire, according to police.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to call police at (202)727-9099.

