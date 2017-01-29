WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Overnight Sunday | Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Police Seek Suspect Who Set Woman’s Hair On Fire At Inauguration

January 29, 2017 2:28 PM
Filed Under: Inauguration Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who set another woman’s hair on fire back on Inauguration Day.

Police say the incident happened at 2 p.m., in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, on Friday, January 20.

The woman pictured went up to another woman, and set her hair on fire, according to police.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to call police at (202)727-9099.

