Protesters Set For BWI Airport After Trump’s Travel Ban

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A protest is set for Sunday evening at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, as thousands around the United States gather to voice their objections to President Donald Trump’s executive order blocking entry to citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days.

Organizers have taken to social media to reach out about their protest, “Refugees/Immigrants Are Welcome!,” which is set for 5-8 p.m. at BWI airport on January 29.

A spokesperson for Representative Elijah E. Cummings (D-MD) confirmed that Cummings would be attending the protest.

RELATED: Protests Erupt At Airports Following Trump Travel Ban

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) says a 5-year-old Maryland resident was a member of the family being detained at Dulles International Airport on Saturday.

On Sunday, a federal judge in Virginia issued a temporary restraining order that for one week will block green card holders arriving at Dulles International Airport from being removed from the country.

There have also been protests at other airports across the country.

