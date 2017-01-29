WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Overnight Sunday | Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Senator: Maryland 5-Year-Old Among Those Detained At Dulles

January 29, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: Trump Travel Ban

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) says a 5-year-old Maryland resident was one of the people detained at Dulles International Airport on Saturday.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said Saturday that a family was being held at Dulles airport, and Sen. Van Hollen posted to Facebook that a 5-year-old Maryland resident was among those detained.

In part, Van Hollen said, “It is outrageous that a 5 year old boy — an American citizen and Maryland resident — was detained for more than 4 hours this evening at Dulles airport.”

His full Facebook post reads:

It is outrageous that a 5 year old boy — an American citizen and Maryland resident — was detained for more than 4 hours this evening at Dulles airport. He was held despite the fact that we gave the authorities advance notice of his arrival earlier today and, when I called later in the evening, they refused to say whether he had been released or was still in custody. Shame on you, Donald Trump. And thank goodness for the federal judge who upheld the rule of law and temporarily blocked the implementation of Trump’s removal order. We must remain vigilant and fight back.

