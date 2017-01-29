WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Overnight Sunday | Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Silver Alert Issued For 72-Year-Old Cancer Patient

January 29, 2017 1:23 PM
Filed Under: Silver Alert

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A silver alert has been issued for a 72-year-old man last seen early Sunday morning.

John Menefee was last seen at 3 a.m. on January 29, near Old Line Ave. and Laurel Fort Meade Rd., in Laurel.

Police say Menefee is a cancer patient, and is 5’5” and weighs 125 lbs.

Menefee is currently clean shaven and could be driving a 2002 silver four-door Saturn Ion with Maryland registration 1BV9231.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Department at (410) 222-8610 or call 911.

