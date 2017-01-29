Snow Likely Sunday Night Into Monday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Much of the state could see snow overnight Sunday, with the eastern part of Maryland under a winter weather advisory from midnight Sunday, until noon on Monday.

Meteorologist Tim Williams says during the day on Sunday, it should be nice. It will be partly sunny with a high near 44 degrees, but Sunday night is when you could see some snow.

Snow showers are likely, but not until after 10 p.m.

There is a 70 percent chance of precipitation, but most of the state will see snow accumulation of less than an inch.

You could also see some snow or showers Monday morning, but chances of precipitation go down as it gets later in the day.

