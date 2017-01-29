WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Overnight Sunday | Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Weather Blog: Light Snow Possible Late Tonight

January 29, 2017 5:58 PM By Chelsea Ingram
Filed Under: Chelsea Ingram Weather Blog

We are keeping a close eye on a quick snow event expected tonight into tomorrow morning. A shortwave will swing through the central Appalachians to Delmarva and then quickly move off the coast tomorrow morning. Models suggest that a coating to an inch (to perhaps 2 inches) of snow can accumulate around Baltimore and especially areas south.

Winter weather advisories have already been issued for areas south of the city and for parts of the Eastern Shore. Even though we aren’t expected a lot of snow, tomorrow’s morning commute can still be slick.

Tune in for your updated forecast tonight at 6:30PM & 11PM on WJZ.

