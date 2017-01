BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least one person is dead and nine others were injured in a wreck Monday evening on a Maryland interstate.

The wreck happened near exit 10 in Shrewsberry, and involved a number of tractor trailers and other cars.

The wreck caused southbound lanes of I-83 to be closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

A snow squall was reportedly passing through the area at the time.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook