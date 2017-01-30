3rd Worker Dies After Bowie Restaurant Shooting

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Police say a third person has died after a shooting during a dispute among employees at a Bowie restaurant.

Prince George’s County police said in a statement late Sunday that the victim shot at the Blue Sunday Bar & Grill has died of his injuries. Police expect to identify the three victims Monday.

Officers were called to the restaurant around 2 a.m. Sunday and found three workers with gunshot wounds. Police say two died at the scene and the third was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police say a fourth employee identified as a suspect was spotted near his Silver Spring home. He was seen running into a wooded area, where police say he shot himself. Police say he’s being treated at a hospital.

