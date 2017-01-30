Alcohol, Speed Factors In Fatal Wreck After Driver Flees Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say alcohol and speed were possible contributing factors in a fatal wreck that occurred just minutes after a driver fled from a Maryland State Police trooper’s traffic stop.

Police say the incident happened at 1 a.m. Monday, as a MSP trooper was monitoring traffic on eastbound Rt. 100, near Snowden River Parkway.

That’s when the trooper caught a vehicle on radar going 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. The trooper turned on his lights, and tried to pull the 2007 Honda Accord over, but the driver didn’t stop, and took the exit for Rt. 103.

The trooper lost sight of the vehicle, but continued in the same direction to see if he could spot it.

Just minutes later, the trooper came upon a wreck on Rt. 103, just east of Rt. 1. The 2007 Honda Accord that had been speeding and fled from the trooper was part of the crash.

Authorities report the driver of the Accord, 18-year-old Natalia Diaz-Valle, didn’t stop at a red light, and hit a 2007 Dodge Charger that was turning out of a fast food restaurant parking lot.

Police say their preliminary investigation found that speed and alcohol were possible contributing factors in the crash.

The driver of the Charger, Biik Chong, 26, was pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital. A passenger in Chong’s vehicle was also taken to the hospital, where she is being treated for her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Diaz-Valle and a 21-year-old passenger in the Accord were also taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and later released.

Maryland State Police report that after the two were released, they were taken to the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack. Police did not release information on possible charges or if the driver of the fleeing car will face charges at this time.

