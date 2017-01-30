Baltimore PD Unveils New Mobile App

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department announced they will have a new app that will allow the public to better connect with police.

The new Baltimore Police Department app was unveiled Monday and will be available starting Monday afternoon.

The app will give users “transparency at your fingertips,” as it quickly allows you to connect with Baltimore PD.

Users will be able to submit tips, connect to Baltimore PD’s website and social media, and receive push alerts from police.

Click here to watch Baltimore PD’s unveiling of their new app.

