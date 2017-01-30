Body Cam Video Released Of Fatal Baltimore Co. Officer-Involved Shooting

January 30, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore County Police Body Cameras, Baltimore County Police Department, Officer-Involved Shooting, Police Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department has released the body cam video of a fatal officer-involved shooting on January 26, after police say the suspect threatened his family.

Police identified Kerry Lee Coomer, 59, as the man who was fatally shot in the police-involved shooting.

The shooting happened at Greenwood Avenue in Overlea. Coomer’s estranged wife, who lives nearby, told police he had been arguing with her throughout the day and was suicidal.

Coomer reportedly threatened his wife and another family member, and at some point, aimed the rifle at them. That’s when his wife called police.

When officers approached the home, Coomer was carrying what police call a ‘long gun,’ which they believed to be a rifle or a shotgun.

Officers tried to speak with Cooomer, but at some point, police say he “suddenly” reached for his gun.

One of the officers ran away, while another opened fire, firing two rounds at Coomer, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

