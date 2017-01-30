British Citizens Trying To Block President Trump’s Visit To U.K.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The UK Parliament is currently debating whether President Trump should be banned from visiting the UK after he enacted his refugee and travel ban this past Friday. This debate came about after more than 1.3 million people signed a petition hoping to keep him away from the Queen. It only needed 100,000 to be open for debate in parliament.

The petition states that President Trump shouldn’t be allowed near the Queen due to ’embarrassment’.

“Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen,” the petition reads.

But the petition may be all for naught as the BBC are reporting that Trump’s meeting will go through as planned with the hope not to ‘undo everything’.

Head of British Labour party Jeremy Corbyn has endorsed the petition.

If you agree, sign the petition and please RT.https://t.co/ySphksOliV — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) January 29, 2017

