First Garments Made At Under Armour’s Baltimore ‘Lighthouse’ Facility Released

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Under Armour has released its first collection of clothing made in the U.S., according to our news partners at The Baltimore Sun.

“The Arris Project” line, which consists of women’s leggings and sports bras, were made at UA Lighthouse in Port Covington.

As of January 2015, 97 percent of all clothes and 98 percent of all shoes sold in the United States were imported, according to the American Apparel and Footwear Association.

The Arris bra costs $50, while the leggings are $120.

You can find them on the Under Armour website.

The 35,000 square-foot Lighthouse facility, located in South Baltimore’s City Garage, opened last summer.

The company called it a “proving grounds for developing new, cutting-edge product and efficient manufacturing processes,” in a company news release from June.

“The UA Lighthouse will provide Under Armour’s designers, developers and external partners the physical space and tools to create, to build, and to push the boundaries of what is possible in their shared mission to make great product for athletes around the world.”

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank was among the business leaders who met with President Donald Trump last week.

