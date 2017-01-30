First Garments Made At Under Armour’s Baltimore ‘Lighthouse’ Facility Released

January 30, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: Under Armour

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Under Armour has released its first collection of clothing made in the U.S., according to our news partners at The Baltimore Sun.

“The Arris Project” line, which consists of women’s leggings and sports bras, were made at UA Lighthouse in Port Covington.

As of January 2015, 97 percent of all clothes and 98 percent of all shoes sold in the United States were imported, according to the American Apparel and Footwear Association.

The Arris bra costs $50, while the leggings are $120.

You can find them on the Under Armour website.

The 35,000 square-foot Lighthouse facility, located in South Baltimore’s City Garage, opened last summer.

The company called it a “proving grounds for developing new, cutting-edge product and efficient manufacturing processes,” in a company news release from June.

“The UA Lighthouse will provide Under Armour’s designers, developers and external partners the physical space and tools to create, to build, and to push the boundaries of what is possible in their shared mission to make great product for athletes around the world.”

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank was among the business leaders who met with President Donald Trump last week.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia