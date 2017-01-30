WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect   | School Closures and Delays | Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Governor Hogan Welcomes First Grandson

January 30, 2017 8:34 AM
Filed Under: Governor Larry Hogan

Baltimore (WJZ) – Maryland’s first couple welcomes their first grandson.

Governor Larry Hogan posted on his Facebook page yesterday that his daughter Jaymi and son-in-law Ben gave birth to their first born son, Cam Sterling. Cam was born on Monday in St. Mary’s County, but needed to be transferred and  spend the week in the NICU at the University of Maryland Medical Center  in Baltimore. The family is now home and healthy.

Courtesy: Larry Hogan Facebook

Courtesy: Larry Hogan Facebook

In the post, Governor Hogan thanked all the medical professionals involved and said that they were “overjoyed with this healthy and happy addition to our family.”

Congratulations Hogan family!

Courtesy: Larry Hogan Facebook

Courtesy: Larry Hogan Facebook

