Governor Hogan Welcomes First Grandson

Baltimore (WJZ) – Maryland’s first couple welcomes their first grandson.

Governor Larry Hogan posted on his Facebook page yesterday that his daughter Jaymi and son-in-law Ben gave birth to their first born son, Cam Sterling. Cam was born on Monday in St. Mary’s County, but needed to be transferred and spend the week in the NICU at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. The family is now home and healthy.

In the post, Governor Hogan thanked all the medical professionals involved and said that they were “overjoyed with this healthy and happy addition to our family.”

Congratulations Hogan family!

