In First Statement Since Leaving Office, Obama Weighs In On Travel Ban

January 30, 2017 5:14 PM
Filed Under: President Barack Obama, Trump Travel Ban

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former President Barack Obama has released his first statement since leaving office on Jan. 20, through spokesman Kevin Lewis.

It seems to be directly addressing his successor’s travel ban.

“President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country. In his final official speech as President, he spoke about the important role of citizen and how all Americans have a responsibility to be the guardians of our democracy — not just during an election but every day.

Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.

With regard to comparisons to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions, as we’ve heard before, the President fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.”

