‘Jughead’ The Deer Freed From Pretzel Container

January 30, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: bel air, Deer, pretzel jar

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – An update to the story we brought you last week.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the deer who found himself stuck inside a jug for more than a week has been freed.

The deer was spotted several times by residents of Glenwood Park in Bel Air. Officials say the plastic pretzel container was stuck on his head since January 19th. Concerns grew over the animal’s health.

“It’s completely fastened over his face so he can’t eat or drink,” says neighbor Catherine Hacker. “It is a really close knit community they really care about animals.”

deer pretzel jar 41 Jughead The Deer Freed From Pretzel Container

Hackman and her neighbors have been keeping tabs on the deer for more than a week, trying to find a way to help him. The community had started a Facebook page where people post spotting of the deer affectionately known as “Jughead”.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources were eventually able to track the deer down and tranquilize him Sunday evening, get the container off of his head and release the animal back into the wild.
