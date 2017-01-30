WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Cancellations | Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Man Given Life Sentence For 2015 Strangling Murder

January 30, 2017 4:03 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man is set to spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for the strangling death of a woman in Catonsville back in 2015.

Terrence Omar Newman Jr. was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Carlita Coleman, according to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney Office.

Coleman was killed back on October 15, 2015, in a wooded area near the Westview Recreation Area. Her body wasn’t found by police until November 5.

Authorities say he strangled Coleman, left her body in the woods, then returned later to cover the body more thoroughly.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia