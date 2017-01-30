Man Given Life Sentence For 2015 Strangling Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man is set to spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for the strangling death of a woman in Catonsville back in 2015.

Terrence Omar Newman Jr. was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Carlita Coleman, according to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney Office.

Coleman was killed back on October 15, 2015, in a wooded area near the Westview Recreation Area. Her body wasn’t found by police until November 5.

Authorities say he strangled Coleman, left her body in the woods, then returned later to cover the body more thoroughly.

