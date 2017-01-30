WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Cancellations | Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Maryland’s Melo Trimble Named To Cousy Award Final Ten

January 30, 2017 1:53 PM
Filed Under: Maryland, Melo Trimble, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Point Guard of the Year Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Maryland junior guard Melo Trimble is one of the 10 watch list finalists for the 2017 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

Named after Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor now in its fourteenth year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee comprised of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in October, which has now been narrowed to just 10.

Trimble – who leads the No. 17-ranked Terrapins with 17.1 points per game – recently became one of only five players in Maryland history to record 1,400 points, 350 assists and 100 steals, joining Juan Dixon, Greivis Vasquez, Johnny Rhodes and Walt Williams.

After posting 13 points against Minnesota the last time out on Saturday, Trimble now boasts 19 double-figure scoring games this season and passed Derrick Lewis for 17th on Maryland’s career scoring list (1,462). He is currently third all-time in career made free throws at Maryland with 460.

In March, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee for the 2017 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.  The winner of the 2017 Bob Cousy Award will be presented at ESPN’s College Basketball Awards live from The Novo by Microsoft in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, April 7, 2017. Broadcast information will be released at a later date.

2017 Bob Cousy Award Finalists

Nigel Williams-Goss Gonzaga
Monte Morris Iowa St.
Frank Mason Kansas
De’Aaron Fox Kentucky
Melo Trimble Maryland
Joel Berry II North Carolina
Dennis Smith North Carolina State
Lonzo Ball University of California, Los Angeles
Jalen Brunson Villanova
Markelle Fultz Washington
