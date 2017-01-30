President’s Travel Ban On 7 Predominantly Muslim Countries Causes Controversy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mass protests, confusion, and an emotional tug-of-war continue to play out over President Trump’s controversial executive order that bans refugees and others from seven Muslim-majority countries in the name of security.

“Mr. Trump is a man of his word. When he says he’s going to halt immigration temporarily from those countries that harbor terrorists and create terrorists, that is going to happen,” says Trump supporter Tom Mountain.

“The order is going to make the threat worse. It is going to make us less safe,” says former Acting CIA Director Michael Morrell.

US authorities detained dozens of people over the weekend in the chaos–and there are questions over how the order applies to permanent legal residents.

Congressman Elijah Cummings condemned the action.

But Maryland’s sole republican congressman, Andy Harris praised Mr. Trump’s order, saying “the vetting of individuals seeking to immigrate into the United States from countries where ISIS has a significant presence must be increased to better protect Americans’ safety.”

And the president showed no signs of backing down to critics.

Some point out that the affected countries do not include Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and are largely not behind major terror attacks like 9/11 and fear Trump is simply targeting Muslims based on his campaign rhetoric.

Not all Republicans are on board.

The fight is now playing out in courts. This weekend alone, the raised more than $24 million dollars in online donations — six times what it normally takes in all year.

WJZ asked Maryland’s attorney general whether the state plans to take any legal action. His counterpart in Washington state is suing the president. Right now, hundreds remain afraid and in legal limbo.

Mayor Catherine says the travel ban goes against America’s core values and immigrants are always welcome in Baltimore.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook