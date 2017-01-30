Pugh: Refugee Order Doesn’t Reflect ‘America That I Know’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh released a statement Monday saying the refugee executive order signed by President Donald Trump “does not reflect the principles and core values of the America that I know.”

Trump’s recent executive order suspended the nation’s refugee program for four months. He also instituted a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

The recent executive orders have been met with mixed reaction, with thousands protesting at airports around the country.

Read Pugh’s full release below:

“The Executive Order banning refugees from entering the United States does not reflect the principles and core values of the America that I know. I want to reassure our residents, especially our immigrant community, that Baltimore is and will remain a welcoming city where all people are treated with dignity and respect.”

